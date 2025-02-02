Iran unveils new ballistic missile called Etemad

Tehran, IRNA - Iran has unveiled a new ballistic missile named Etemad, meaning “trust” in Persian, capable of traveling 1,700 kilometers.

The missile was unveiled during a ceremony in Tehran on Sunday, attended by President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Etemad is the latest ballistic missile developed by the Iranian Defense Ministry. It measures 16 meters in length and has a diameter of 1.25 meters. It has a guided warhead that can steer the missile until impact.

In a televised address, President Pezeshkian hailed Iran’s defense capabilities, saying the country’s military power is intended for self-defense and poses no threat to other nations.

“The development of Iran’s defense and space capabilities is not for waging war or invading [any country], but for deterrence, and to ensure that no country dares to invade Iranian territory,” he told reporters.

Iran says its ballistic missiles are an important deterrent against the United States and Israel, and that its missile program is non-negotiable.

