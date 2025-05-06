Iran presents comprehensive plan for developing ties in Muslim World at D8

At a meeting of tourism ministers from the Developing Eight (D8) member countries, Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Reza Salehi-Amiri presented a comprehensive roadmap aimed at transforming relations within the Muslim world through tourism.

Addressing the event in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, on Tuesday, Salehi-Amiri described Iran as a leader in smart governance, cultural diplomacy, and civilization-building investment.

The minister offered a strategic analysis of tourism across the Islamic world, highlighting the need to redefine the sector as a pillar of civilizational diplomacy, a driver of sustainable development, and a source of social capital.

Acknowledging ongoing geopolitical shifts and the rise of transformative technologies such as artificial intelligence, Salehi-Amiri underscored the need for a new global order shaped by Islamic rationality, Eastern wisdom, and technological innovation.

The minister detailed Iran’s evolving approach to tourism, which he said has been shifting from traditional methods toward a technology-driven, development-focused, and economic model.

He noted that Iran, with its rich tangible and intangible heritage, is striving to become a regional hub for health tourism, reviving historical trade and travel routes, developing smart infrastructure, and attracting international investment.

He proposed the establishment of a tourism investment center, and launching the country's first artificial intelligence unit in the tourism sector is an important step in that direction.

