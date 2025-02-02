President Pezeshkian visits Defense Ministry’s latest space, defense achievements

Tehran, IRNA – Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has visited the latest defense and space achievements by the Ministry of Defense.

The visit took place on Sunday at the Iranian Space Agency to mark National Space Technology Day. Pezeshkian was accompanied by his chief of staff Mohsen Haji Mirzaei, Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, and government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani.

During the visit, the president talked with experts in Iranian defense and space industries and was briefed on the latest technological advancements, including the Simorgh satellite carrier.

(This item is being updated.)

