Iran to unveil 3 new satellites on Sunday

Tehran, IRNA - Iran will officially unveil three new satellites on February 2 during a ceremony to mark National Space Technology Day.

The event will take place at the Iranian Ministry of Information and Communication Technology in Tehran on Sunday.

New versions of Pars-1 and Pars-2 satellites with significant improvements will be showcased.

The upgraded Pars-1 satellite has better performance than the previous model, while Pars-2 offers higher imaging accuracy, with an 8-meter resolution in color and 4 meters in black and white.

The third satellite to be unveiled, the Navak communications satellite, is designed to improve telecommunications at high altitudes.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, Minister of Information and Communication Technology Sattar Hashemi, and Head of the Iranian Space Agency (ISA) Hossein Salariyeh will all be present at the event.

Iran plans to launch two more satellites before the end of the calendar year. In addition to the 25 satellites currently in development, eight are fully built and ready for launch.

