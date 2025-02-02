Far-right Danish-Swedish politician insults holy Quran

Tehran, IRNA -- Rasmus Paludan, Leader of the far-right nationalist Danish political party Stram Kurs, burned a copy of the holy Quran in Denmark’s capital Copenhagen shortly after the death of Salwan Momika, an Iraqi refugee in Sweden known for similar desecrations.

According to the Swedish tabloid newspaper Aftonbladet, Paludan posted a video of the event on his X account, showing the heinous act in front of the Turkish embassy in Copenhagen.

It is noteworthy that Denmark’s police have recently banned the terrible act of burning the holy book.

In January 2024, Paludan also burned a copy of the holy Quran in the Swedish capital Stockholm. He repeated the controversial act a week later this time in front of a mosque in Denmark.

The desecrations by the far-right politician sparked widespread anger among Muslims around the globe, leading to strong condemnation of his provocative behavior.

