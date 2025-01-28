White House says drones in New Jersey sightings were FAA-approved

Tehran, IRNA – The White House said on Tuesday that the drones spotted flying over New Jersey and other areas in November last year had been authorized by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, citing an update from U.S. President Donald Trump, said the drones had been approved for research and other purposes, ABC reported.

"I do have news directly from the president of the United States that was just shared with me in the Oval Office, from President Trump directly, an update on the New Jersey drones," Leavitt said.

She said while the FAA-authorized drones had accounted for a significant number of flights, hobbyists had also contributed to the activity as public curiosity grew.

The White House assured citizens that the sightings posed no threat.

In December, Trump suggested the Biden administration knew more than it was revealing to the public.

"They know where it came from and where it went," Trump said. "And for some reason, they don't want to comment. And I think they'd be better off saying what it is. Our military knows and our president knows. And for some reason, they want to keep people in suspense."

The drone activity, which was first reported on November 19 by the Morris County Prosecutor's Office, caused temporary flight restrictions in New Jersey throughout November and December.

In mid-December, US Department of Defense rejected claims by an American lawmaker that Iran might be launching the drones over New Jersey from a ship off the US East Coast.

"There is no Iranian ship off the coast of the United States and there's no so-called 'mothership' launching drones towards the United States," said Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh, adding that "there is no truth to that claim."

Republican congressman Jeff Van Drew, who represents New Jersey, had made the claim about an Iranian "mothership" launching the drones.

The claim had prompted the FBI and New Jersey Police to request the public to report any information about possible drones flying over the state.

2050**4482