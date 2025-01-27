Leader lauds Lebanese people’s courage

Tehran, IRNA – The official X account of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has published a message following today's courageous act by the people in southern Lebanon.

"All political & material calculations today have proven powerless before the faithful ppl of southern #Lebanon who weren't moved in the slightest by the usurping Zionist regime army. The Lebanese ppl's firm belief in God's promise enabled them to put their lives on the line," Ayatollah Khamenei said in a message published by his official X account on Monday.

The office of Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has announced the extension of the November 2023 ceasefire deal in the Arab country. The decision was made after consultation with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and President Joseph Aoun and contact with the American side, according to Mikati’s office. An executive committee will follow up on the implementation of the ceasefire deal based on the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, the statement says.

As Lebanon requested, the US will start negotiating the release of those arrested by the Israeli regime since October 2023.

The ceasefire deal between Lebanon and Israel came into effect on November 27, 2024.

Additionally, some news sources announced on January 26 that the Lebanese people and the army of the country entered southern Lebanon despite the hindrance of the occupying regime's military forces.

Based on the ceasefire deal, the 60-day deadline for complete exit of Israeli military forces from Lebanon was expired on Sunday, January 26.

9376**9417