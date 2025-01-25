Tehran says European Parliament resolution against Iran has no legal basis

Tehran, IRNA – The Director General of the Iranian Foreign Ministry's Human Rights and Women’s Affairs Department has said that the recent resolution of the European Parliament against the Islamic Republic has no legal basis and indicates the politicized and interfering approach of the body.

Marzieh Afkham made the remark on Saturday, two days after the European Parliament passed a resolution criticizing what it called systematic repression of human rights, including women’s rights, in Iran.

She condemned the resolution as irresponsible, noting that Iran’s judiciary is independent and professional. She added that Iranian judicial proceedings are carried out according to law and in a just manner.

The Islamic Republic rejects any foreign intervention in its judicial process, considering it in violation of the principles of international law, the senior Iranian official said.

Afkham also described the European Parliament’s stance on the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as unjustified, stating that the IRGC is a legitimate and public entity, which plays a crucial role in safeguarding Iran’s security against aggressions and terrorism.

Any insult to the IRGC would provoke a decisive response from the Islamic Republic, she warned.

The official urged the European Parliament to learn from past missteps, honor its international commitments and contribute positively to peace, stability, and human rights instead of supporting terrorist groups, which she said is tantamount to instigating violence and violating basic human rights.

