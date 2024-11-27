Geneva talks: A chance to ease unnecessary Iran-Europe tensions

Observers see this meeting as a step toward rebuilding trust, with the potential to revive the stalled negotiations over the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). However, the agenda extends beyond nuclear issues to cover a range of bilateral, regional, and international concerns.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei described the discussions as a continuation of earlier talks held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York in September. He said the topics of discussion include regional matters like Palestine and Lebanon, alongside the nuclear issue.

Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi is scheduled to meet Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora on Thursday, followed by talks with E3 representatives on Friday.

The EU has not formally commented on the meeting, but earlier statements from Josep Borrell, its foreign policy chief, underlined the importance of reviving nuclear diplomacy and finding a diplomatic resolution to ongoing concerns.

Previous JCPOA talks in Vienna, which ended in mid-2022, had come close to a final agreement. However, US domestic politics, particularly ahead of congressional elections, and a lack of political will from President Joe Biden stalled progress.

Iran’s relations with Europe have further deteriorated over allegations of involvement in the Ukraine war, human rights claims, and Tehran’s remedial reduction of its nuclear obligations.

Despite provocations, Iran has avoided actions that could complicate diplomacy, unlike recent steps by the E3, such as the controversial IAEA Board of Governors resolution issued earlier this month.

Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, maintain that diplomacy remains an option if genuine political will exists on the other side. Otherwise, alternative paths will be considered, emphasizing Iran’s foreign policy principles of dignity, wisdom, and expediency.

