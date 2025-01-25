U.S. lifts sanctions on Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank

New York, IRNA – The U.S. Treasury Department has terminated sanctions on Israeli settlers involved in violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

The Treasury on Friday officially announced the removal of sanctions on dozens of Israeli settlers and extremist groups, including the Amana Settlement Movement, which has been accused of perpetrating violence against Palestinians in the West Bank amid a surge in settler raids.

The action follows an executive order issued by U.S. President Donald Trump on his inauguration day on January 20, which rescinded the sanctions imposed by his predecessor Joe Biden against Israeli settlers.

Under the Biden-era measures, which came into force in February 2024, assets of the Israeli settlers and organizations in U.S. bank accounts had been frozen.

The rollback of the sanctions comes at a time when Israeli settlers have already increased their attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, with the latest major incident happening the same day when Trump revoked the sanctions.

