Yemeni army reports battle with US warship in Red Sea

Tehran, IRNA - Spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree has informed about a new operation against a US aircraft carrier deployed to the Red Sea.

In a statement, cited by Yemen’s Al-Masirah Channel on Saturday night, Saree announced that the country’s armed forces clashed with USS Harry J Truman in the Red Sea for the fifth time in recent weeks.

The spokesman said that the American warship was targeted with cruise missiles and drones during the clashes that lasted 9 hours.

He said that the operation was successful as it forced the American ship to leave the area and escape to the northernmost part of the Red Sea.

Yahya Saree once again emphasized the continuation of the Yemeni operations until the crimes of the Zionist regime and its backers are stopped in the Gaza Strip stop and the siege of the Palestinian territory is lifted.

On Friday evening, the Yemeni Armed Forces had issued a statement confirming several strikes as part of the fifth stage of operation, the most notable of which was the attack on the American aircraft carrier and several affiliated frigates in the northern Red Sea region.

The operation was carried out by the Yemeni missile and drone force and was able to prevent a new air attack on our country from that aircraft carrier, the statement added.

On Thursday, Yemeni fighters also attacked several Israeli targets in the occupied Palestinian territories using drones.

The Yemeni armed forces hold the US and the UK responsible for turning the Red Sea region into a military tension zone and its consequences on maritime traffic.

The Yemeni army has also targeted many Israeli ships or ships bound for the occupied territories in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab strait in the past months in support of the Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip.

