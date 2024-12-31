‘Day 61 will be different’: Hezbollah warns Israel of truce collapse

In an interview with Al-Manar TV on Monday, Mahmoud Komati said Hezbollah is committed to the ceasefire during the first 60 days mentioned in the text of the truce deal.

“Day 61 will be different,” Komati asserted, adding that the supporters of the resistance movement are demanding a swift response to the Israeli violations of the ceasefire.

He also said that Hezbollah will not allow any local or foreign party to tamper with the red lines of the Resistance weaponry and the reconstruction program.

The rocketry stockpile and the various military capabilities of the resistance are still there, Komati explained, adding that the missile fire at Tel Aviv on the last Sunday of the war made the Israeli regime ask the US to finalize the truce agreement with Hezbollah.

On November 27, the Zionist regime was compelled to accept a 60-day truce agreement with Hezbollah after the regime failed to achieve its declared goals in its aggression against Lebanon.

