‘ASEAN committed to meaningful engagement with all partners, including Iran’

Speaking during a conference in Tehran on ASEAN-Iran cooperation, Khairi Bin Omar outlined his country’s priorities as it prepares to chair ASEAN in 2025.

He emphasized that Malaysia is dedicated to advancing ASEAN's centrality and fostering cooperation within the region and beyond.

“We are deeply aware of the responsibilities entrusted to us,” he said. “The theme of our chairmanship, ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability,’ introduced by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, is a vision that Malaysia is proud to support.”

He also acknowledged the challenges in trade between ASEAN and Iran but noted the significant rise in Iranian tourist arrivals to ASEAN countries as an indicator of untapped potential. This underscores opportunities for collaboration in various sectors, he added.

“Malaysia will ensure ASEAN remains steadfast in its commitment to meaningful engagement with all partners, including Iran,” the ambassador concluded.

