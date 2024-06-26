Jun 26, 2024, 12:15 PM
Iran hopes cooperation with ASEAN could lead to int’l stability

Tehran, IRNA — Iran’s ambassador to Indonesia Mohammad Boroujerdi has expressed hope that the cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other countries will bring about international stability.

Boroujerdi, who is Iran’s representative in the meeting of members of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), said in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Wednesday that cooperation among the members of the Treaty could result in an increasing peace in the region and the world, especially in occupied Palestine.

During the meeting, Iran’s envoy clarified the stance of the Islamic Republic on the ASEAN and the TAC.

Iran’s late President Ebrahim Raisi, who was martyred in a helicopter crash on May 19, attached importance to the cooperation with ASEAN.

The TAC was established in 1976 and embodies universal principles of peaceful coexistence and friendly cooperation among States in Southeast Asia.

