One arrested in connection with Hormozgan suicide bombing: Iranian official

Bandar Abbas, IRNA – A person has been arrested in connection with the martyrdom of the head of the Public Security Police Department in Iran’s Persian Gulf port city of Bandar Lengeh in Hormozgan Province, a provincial official has said.

Head of Hormozgan Province's Justice Department Mojtaba Ghahremani said on Sunday that judicial and intelligence forces are investigating the suicide bombing that led to the martyrdom of Captain Mojtaba Shahidi.

Such incidents will fail to undermine the will of the Iranian nation, the official further noted.

The martyrdom of Captain Shahidi was announced by the provincial law enforcement agency in Hormuzgan late on Saturday.

It said that a suicide bomber blew themselves up when Shahidi and his colleague Captain Javad Chatr Sahar were on an exit path. The bomber was killed on the spot.  

