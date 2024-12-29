Iran extends condolences to South Korea over deadly plane crash

Baghaei on Sunday conveyed Iran’s condolences and sympathy to the government and people of South Korea and Thailand, particularly to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery for those injured in the tragic incident.

Earlier in the day, a South Korean passenger aircraft caught fire after it skidded off a runway at the international airport of the town of Muan.

South Korean authorities said 181 individuals were on board the Jeju Air passenger plane that was returning from Thailand’s capital Bangkok. So far, 127 people have been confirmed dead.

