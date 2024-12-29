Dec 29, 2024, 11:50 AM
Journalist ID: 5331
News ID: 85703909
T T
1 Persons

Tags

Iran extends condolences to South Korea over deadly plane crash

Dec 29, 2024, 11:50 AM
News ID: 85703909
Iran extends condolences to South Korea over deadly plane crash

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei has extended condolences to South Korea over a plane crash that left dozens of people dead.

Baghaei on Sunday conveyed Iran’s condolences and sympathy to the government and people of South Korea and Thailand, particularly to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery for those injured in the tragic incident.

Earlier in the day, a South Korean passenger aircraft caught fire after it skidded off a runway at the international airport of the town of Muan.

South Korean authorities said 181 individuals were on board the Jeju Air passenger plane that was returning from Thailand’s capital Bangkok. So far, 127 people have been confirmed dead.

4208**4194

1 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .