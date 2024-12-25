Saudi Arabia keen to work with Iran in hosting 2034 World Cup: Envoy

Abdullah bin Saud Al-Anzi met with Iran’s Minister of Sports and Youth Ahmad Donyamali in Tehran on Wednesday.

The two discussed potential cooperation between the two countries in hosting the World Cup in Saudi Arabia.

“Iran will be one of the most important countries in this competition, and we are interested in having discussions at high levels for joint cooperation before Saudi Arabia hosts the World Cup,” the ambassador said.

Donyamali, for his part, emphasized Iran's readiness to enhance cooperation with Saudi Arabia in sports and youth development.

The minister also pointed to Saudi Arabia's hosting of the Islamic Solidarity Games next year, adding that Iran is planning to have a strong participation at the games.

