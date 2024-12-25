Iran president congratulates Pope Francis on birth of Jesus Christ

The Iranian president said that commemorating this significant event serves as a spiritual foundation for recalling divine commands and the teachings of all prophets aimed at achieving justice, peace, and freedom.

He noted that reflecting on the noble qualities of divine prophets could provide guidance for modern society in its pursuit of human perfection.

As the New Year approaches, Pezeshkian expressed hope for effective actions towards peace, security, and freedom for oppressed nations, particularly the Palestinian people.

In his Christmas address on Wednesday, Pope Francis condemned the “extremely grave” humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where more than 45,300 Palestinians have been killed in more than 14 months of aggression by the Israeli regime.

The leader of the Catholic Church further urged the delivery of aid “to the people worn out by hunger and by war” in Gaza, as well as the release of Israeli captives held in the territory.

