Israeli quadcopter shot down by Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades

In a statement on Monday, Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades said that it had shot down the reconnaissance quadcopter in the north of the Al-Nuseirat refugee camp.

It said that in a joint operation with the Islamic Jihad Movement's military branch the group had targeted the gatherings of Zionist soldiers in the north of the Al-Nuseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip with 107 rockets.

It came a day after the Israeli occupation army Radio said that a security incident had occurred in central Gaza where a tank had run over over an explosive device, injuring three soldiers, one of them critically.

The spokesman of the Zionist army also confirmed this news and stated that one of the soldiers injured due to the explosion of the bomb was in critical condition.

6125**4261