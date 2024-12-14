Another Palestinian journalist martyred in Israeli attack in Gaza

The Palestinian media outlets reported on Saturday that journalist Baalousha was martyred when a bomb was dropped from an Israeli army quadcopter on Ahmed Yassin Street in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood.

On the fourth day of the temporary truce, Baalousha entered the Al-Nasr Children’s Hospital in Gaza, where he was shocked to find the decomposing bodies of babies in the intensive care unit, a grim consequence of the severe siege, which had led to a lack of medicine, electricity, and medical aid.

The continuous reporting on the humanitarian and social crisis in Gaza amidst the ongoing violence by the Zionists made the occupying regime more determined to eliminate this voice of the besieged homeless.

Just days before his martyrdom, Baalousha had been shot in the leg by Israeli forces. Despite his injury and the absence of medical care, he continued to report and take photographs.

With Baalousha's martyrdom, the total number of journalists killed by the Israeli regime since the onset of the war in the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, has now reached 194.

The Zionist regime has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed over 44,800 people, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7 last year.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and offenses against humanity in Gaza.

The Israeli regime also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.

3266**2050