Israel regime's annexation of occupied West Bank already started: Report

Haaretz said in a report on Sunday that the Israel regime had destroyed Palestinian houses in an area in the occupied West Bank.

The report said the Israelis had created new settlement centers in the area.

The process of annexing lands in the area has started under pressure from the settlers and after Benjamin Netanyahu's security and political cabinet approved the plan, it said.

That comes a few days after Israel regime's finance minister Bezalel Smotrich had ordered preparations for the annexation of settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Smotrich said that he had instructed his department to “prepare the necessary infrastructure for applying sovereignty.”

