Iran strongly condemns Israeli minister's remarks about annexing West Bank

In reaction to recent provocative remarks made by Zionist finance minister Bezalel Smotrich, who called for the imposition of Israeli sovereignty over the occupied West Bank in the coming year, Baghaei viewed this as a clear indication of the regime's racist and expansionist nature, as well as its aggressive approach.

He emphasized that the Zionist regime was founded and expanded through the usurpation of Palestinian land, along with the killing and forced displacement of Palestinians.

Referring to the Zionist regime's colonial policy over the past 76 years, which has involved ongoing encroachment on Palestinian land and the expansion of Zionist settlements, he emphasized that this approach is part of a broader plan for genocide and the eradication of Palestine, which has been implemented most brutally, particularly over the past year.

He highlighted the legal and moral obligations of all governments to prevent and punish genocide, as well as to address war crimes and atrocities against humanity.

Baghaei expressed deep regret over the obstruction of the US and Germany, which have hindered efforts to hold the Zionist regime's leaders accountable and to prosecute them in the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court.

He urged the international community and the United Nations Security Council to take decisive action to halt the genocide in Palestine and end the warmongering of the Zionist regime in Lebanon and the West Asian region.

Baghaei stressed, "An entity that disregards the principles and norms of international law and the UN Charter, and whose declared and practical policy is to demean and undermine the United Nations and the norms and institutions arising from it, does not deserve membership in this organization."

He emphasized that the oppression and crimes committed by the occupiers would not weaken the resolve of the oppressed Palestinian people in their fight for their inherent and lawful right to self-determination and liberation from military occupation and apartheid.

The Israeli minister of finance, who is famous for opposing the formation of a Palestinian state and supporting the expansion of settlements in the West Bank, claimed on Monday that 2025 will be the year of Israel's sovereignty over the West Bank.

He said he had issued orders for the expansion of sovereignty over the West Bank.

