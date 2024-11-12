Netanyahu intends to annex West Bank under new Trump administration

According to Israel's public broadcaster Kan on Tuesday, Netanyahu plans to assert Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank following Trump’s inauguration through a phased plan, which would gradually extend the regime’s control over key areas, including the Jordan Valley and settlement blocs between East al-Quds and Beit Lahm.

This initiative appears to have garnered support from both Netanyahu’s coalition and some opposition parties.

Citing political sources in Tel Aviv, a news website reported that the Israeli regime is working on a proposal for US endorsement of West Bank annexation in return for the halt of hostilities in Gaza and Lebanon.

The sources suggested that the Israeli regime’s Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer is preparing to negotiate with the outgoing Democratic administration and the future Republican one to establish an understanding regarding the objectives of the Gaza and Lebanon conflicts and the conditions for ceasing hostilities.

The Israeli regime’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a prominent advocate of West Bank settlement expansion, said on Monday that 2025 would mark the year of Israeli sovereignty over the occupied West Bank, with instructions already issued to prepare for this plan. He stated that the time is right to enact sovereignty in a second Trump administration.

Smotrich’s statement about the annexation has drawn criticism from leaders and organizations in the Islamic world, who have voiced concern about this potential escalation.

