Iran warns of US-Israeli plan to weaken Muslim nations

Araghchi spoke on the phone with Jamal Ahmed Ali Amer, the foreign minister of Yemen's National Salvation Government, on Sunday just hours after the US military announced it had conducted airstrikes against Yemeni military facilities in the capital, Sanaa.

Iran’s top diplomat emphasized that these acts of aggression, often carried out jointly with the UK, are part of a broader plan to undermine Islamic countries and assert dominance over the region.

He praised the steadfast support of the Yemeni people for the Palestinian people, adding that despite extensive backing from the United States and other Western nations, the Israeli regime has not been able to achieve any of its objectives.

During the call, Yemen’s foreign minister also provided an update on the current situation in Yemen.

He commended Iran's support of the Yemeni government and people in their struggle against external aggressors.

