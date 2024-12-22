Tel Aviv admits defeat in intercepting Yemeni missiles

Ron Ben-Yishai, one of Israel's leading defense policy specialists, has acknowledged that the missile that hit Tel Aviv was fired from a location that Israel's defense system could hardly intercept, Rai al-Youm newspaper reported on Sunday.

Ben-Yishai as quoted the regime's security sources as saying that the question that must be answered is why the air defense layers failed to intercept and shoot down the missile.

Other reasons can be behind Israel's serial defeat, the last of which happened in Tel Aviv, Yeshai added.

Israel's failure to intercept and shoot down the missile represents the failure of the air defense systems in Israel, both those that are supposed to protect civilian centers and those that are supposed to protect military ones.

