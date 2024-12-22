Iran envoy condole with Pakistan over martyrdom of 16 security forces

Reza Amiri Moghadam reacted to the martyrdom of 16 Pakistani security personnel on his social media page, writing that he is saddened to hear the news of the martyrdom of 16 Pakistani security forces in a terrorist attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

He sincerely extended his condolences to the government, army, and people of Pakistan, especially to the families who lost their loved ones.

"I pray to Allah Almighty for elevated place in jannah for Shuhada and patience for the bereaved families."

The Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) declared in a statement that it killed 35 troops in the attack on Pakistani security forces in South Waziristan District.

The TTP, also known as the Pakistan Taliban, is an alliance of formerly disparate terrorist groups that came together in 2007.

