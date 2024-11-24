Iranian source of emulation condemns attacks against Shia Muslims in Pakistan

The condemnation was issued in a message released on Sunday by the office of Ayatollah Hossein Nouri Hamedani, a source of emulation in Iran.

The Ayatollah urged the Pakistani government to punish the perpetrators who threaten security and damage unity among Muslims, the message says.

The Pakistani government should prepare the ground for the establishment of security for the Muslims and the Shia, according to the senior cleric.

The Ayatollah further condemned the painful crime and wished prosperity and success for the Shia individuals there.

On Thursday (November 21), a terrorist attack against several passenger vehicles traveling from Parachinar to Peshawar in northwestern Pakistan, killed tens of people, mostly women. Local media reported 42 casualties.

Some sources close to the Shia parties in Pakistan claim that extremist and Takfiri groups exploit the disputes over lands to target Shia Muslims residing in Parachinar.

Commenting on the terrorist attack, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian extended a message of sympathy to the Pakistani nation and government, as well as thevictims' family.

In a related development, Iraq’s prominent Shia cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani denounced the attack, saying, “Once again, extremist terrorists have committed a heinous crime. They carried out an armed assault on travelers on their way from Parachinar to Peshawar, resulting in the martyrdom of numerous innocent individuals and injuries to others.”

1483**9417