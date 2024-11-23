Ayatollah Sistani condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

In a statement issued late on Friday, the office of Sayyid al-Sistani condemned a recent terrorist attack in Pakistan, stating, “Once again, extremist terrorists have committed a heinous crime. They carried out an armed assault on travelers on their way from Parachinar to Peshawar, resulting in the martyrdom of numerous innocent individuals and injuries to others,” according to a report by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The statement continued, “We offer our heartfelt condolences and express our sympathy to the bereaved families. We ask God to grant patience and solace to everyone, a speedy recovery for the wounded, and high ranks for the martyrs of this tragic incident.”

The religious seminary (Hawza) in Najaf and the supreme Shia authority have condemned the heinous crime that targets the unity of Muslims, the statement said, demanding the government of Pakistan take effective measures to protect defenseless citizens from the injustices and crimes perpetrated by terrorist groups.

Additionally, the statement urges the government of Pakistan to implement necessary preventative measures to ensure that innocent believers are not subjected to violent and brutal attacks by extremist and radical groups.

On Thursday evening, a tragic armed attack occurred on several passenger vehicles traveling from Parachinar to Peshawar in northwest Pakistan.

Local media reports indicate that the death toll from the attack has risen to 42. This deadly incident has sparked widespread condemnation from senior Pakistani officials.

