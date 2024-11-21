Pezeshkian condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

"I offer my condolences to the government and nation of Pakistan and the bereaved families of the victims of this terrorist incident in Pakistan, which has resulted in the death of dozens of Pakistani citizens and injuries of many others," President Pezeshkian said.

"Terrorism in all its forms is condemned and the Islamic Republic of Iran, as in the past, will stand by the friendly and brotherly country of Pakistan and will seriously pursue the fight against terrorism in order to deepen security and establish stability in the region," the Iranian president added.

