Iran attaches importance to development, stability in Iraq

Tehran, IRNA - Iran's Deputy President for Strategic Affairs for Strategic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif has emphasized the importance of development and stability in Iraq.

Zarif made the remark in a meeting with Mohamed Al Hassan, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), in Tehran on Tuesday.

The Iranian official highlighted the development, stability, progress, and security in Iraq while emphasizing the significance of regional initiatives and support for the UN to this end.

He also stressed the need to continue and strengthen the existing cooperation between Iran and UNAMI.

The UN representative, for his part, provided a report on the situation in Iraq and the main activities carried out by the UNAMI in the Arab country.

The two sides also discussed regional and international developments, including the issue of Palestine and the recent developments in Syria and their strategic impacts on the West Asia region.

