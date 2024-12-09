Iran, Iraq call for broadening judicial ties

During a meeting on Monday with the Iraqi judicial delegation, Khosrow Hakimi, the Iranian Deputy Secretary of the High Council for Human Rights and advisor to the Chief of Judiciary, highlighted four cooperation agreements between the two countries which focus on the transfer of convicts, the extradition of criminals, collaboration in criminal matters and legal affairs, as well as broader cooperation in legal and judicial issues related to criminal cases.

Hakimi stated that the agreements are being implemented effectively between the two countries, adding that the legal and judicial interactions are actively taking place.

He also mentioned that there are 499 Iranian nationals currently imprisoned in Iraq and 125 Iraqi nationals imprisoned in Iran.

During the meeting, Ahmadreza Rashidi, a senior official from the Iranian judiciary, presented a report regarding the agreements made between Iran and Iraq.

In response to a request from an Iraqi official for information about Iranian nationals imprisoned in Iraq, Rashidi explained, "These individuals can be categorized into two groups: convicts and criminals. According to the agreement on the transfer of convicts, the ministries of justice in both countries must take action. It is also likely that the Iranian defendants were not aware of Iraq's internal laws, which contributed to their imprisonment."

Meanwhile, the head of the Iraqi judiciary delegation, Ahmed Hashem Abbas Jamadi al-Amidi, expressed his pleasure in attending the meeting, noting, "The exchange of experiences with Iranian judicial officials is a valuable opportunity and Iraq is always looking to expand cooperation with Iran on judicial matters."

He emphasized, "This meeting can serve as a foundation for strengthening collaboration between the judicial systems of both countries, particularly in the areas of human rights and international issues."

