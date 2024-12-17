Yemen pounds Israeli military target using ‘Palestine 2’ hypersonic missile

In a statement on Monday, the spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e said the Rocketry Forces successfully struck a military target in the occupied Jaffa area (Tel Aviv) with a “Palestine 2” hypersonic ballistic missile.

“We will not stop our military operations until the aggression against Gaza ends and the siege on the Palestinian people is lifted,” Sare’e said.

He added that the operation is part of Yemen’s response to the ongoing Israeli atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Since the onset of the Israeli regime’s genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, Yemen has declared unwavering support for Palestine’s struggle against the occupation, launching regular strikes against Israel as part of a phased escalation campaign.

Meanwhile, American and British forces launched raids on Tuesday morning targeting the Yemeni capital, Sana’a.

According to Al Mayadeen, the raids targeted the Yemeni Ministry of Defense’s headquarters in the al-Ardhi area in the capital’s center.

The attack comes after American and British forces struck several areas in the Bahis area in Midi district, Hajjah Governorate, in western Yemen on Monday.

