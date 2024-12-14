Italian rendition of Ayatollah Khamenei’s memoir unveiled to general public

Published by Italian publisher La Vela, the book provides insights into a different time and world, challenging readers to look beyond their preconceived notions.

During the unveiling ceremony, prominent guests shared their reflections on the book.

Guests featured in the meeting included Franco Cardini, professor on Middle Ages at the University of Florence, Demetrio Geordani, history professor at the University of Bologna, and geopolitical analyst Georgio Bianchi.

In his speech at the ceremony, Cardini described Ayatollah Khamenei as an intelligent man who experienced a difficult life, especially during the Shah’s reign in Iran. He praised the book for its simple style and its content, which he said helped the reader become familiar with the foundations of the Iranian revolution.

Gordani said in the meeting that the book has been narrated by a “real fighter” and has many similarities with memoirs written about the resistance fighters in Italy during the Second World War, especially those imprisoned and brutally tortured in Rome in the 1940s.

In an initial unveiling ceremony held on November 15 in the Iranian embassy in Rome, people also shared their thoughts and reflections on Ayatollah Khamenei’s memoirs.

During the meeting, Fulvio Grimaldi, a renowned Italian journalist and documentary filmmaker, described the book as a powerful account. He highlighted a chapter where Ayatollah Khamenei speaks tenderly about his wife, “Those pages, full of love, respect, and devotion, moved me deeply. They show his wife as a remarkable and honorable figure who was a pillar of his struggle.”

Mario Tilliger, the translator, noted the centrality of prayer in the memoirs, describing Ayatollah Khamenei as a practical yet profoundly spiritual figure. He likened his reflective practice to that of desert monks, who “chew and savor” texts to extract their essence. Tilliger also emphasized the spiritual nature of the Islamic Revolution, connecting it to eschatological themes and divine inspiration.

Antonello Sacchetti, an author and activist, was particularly moved by a passage describing Ayatollah Khamenei's reaction to the death of Egyptian leader Gamal Abdel Nasser while in prison. Despite differing ideologies, the scene highlighted his sense of human solidarity and grief for the Arab people, he argued.

Journalist Lorenzo Bruno praised the book’s literary value and its portrayal of Ayatollah Khamenei’s patience, organizational skills, and resilience during his solitary confinement in a 1.5-meter cell, finding both profound darkness and divine light within its pages.

