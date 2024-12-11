Iran opens Minority Rights Research Center in Tehran

At the inauguration ceremony of this center on Tuesday, Ara Shaverdian, the Representative of Armenians of Tehran and northern Iran in the Parliament, described this initiative as a sign of the commitment of the Islamic Republic of Iran to support the human rights of the minorities in the country. He noted that this serves as a model for other countries in their pursuit of social justice and peaceful coexistence.

Shaverdian stated that the opening of this center, coinciding with the commemoration of International Human Rights Day, should be seen as a positive sign. He emphasized that both events focus on justice and human dignity, adding that International Human Rights Day commemorates the adoption of the document that first recognized the rights and freedoms of all human beings, irrespective of any discrimination.

Behshid Barkhordar, the representative of Iran's Zoroastrian community in the Parliament, highlighted in her remarks at this ceremony that Iranian culture, with its historical and human roots, is one of the world's richest and most prominent cultures. "This culture is so valuable and amazing that anyone who gets to know it cannot help but appreciate it,' she said.

Hessamoddin Lesani, a professor at the Law Department at Hazrat Masoumeh University (SA) in Qom, also spoke at the meeting, noting that minority rights are one of the oldest topics in international law.

He mentioned that since 1550, there have been documents between governments and rulers to support minorities. However, he added, we are still far from realizing an international utopia where people are not pressured or discriminated against because of their ethnicity, race, or religion.

Lesani also pointed out that the rights of minorities have been weakly reflected in the United Nations Charter.

