Yemeni official: Consequences of regional developments will be shocking for West

In a post on his X account on Tuesday, Al-Ezzi highlighted that many significant developments and events are emerging, particularly in the Arab world and globally.

He continued, “These developments and events will bring numerous challenges and issues, the consequences of which could be shocking and disappointing for the future of the West in both the region and the world, especially if the United States does not amend its hostile and aggressive stance towards nations.”

Two days prior, he had declared, “What is happening in Syria directly serves the interests of Zionism.”

Early on Sunday, the government of Bashar al-Assad fell after armed groups led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) took control of the capital Damascus, the seat of Assad's government.

It came less than two weeks after the groups began their attacks across Syria and soon advanced toward Damascus.

