Rebels keep silent on Israel’s attacks against Syria

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Tuesday that Israeli fighter jets attacked the Syrian soil 310 times since the fall of Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad on December 8.

Photos show that many Syrian jets and helicopters have been annihilated during the Israeli attacks, according to the Fars news agency.

The Israeli Army Radio has officially confirmed its attacks on 250 military targets in Syria. It also reported that Israeli tanks have entered Syria and are just 20 km from the capital, Damascus.

Commenting on developments in Syria, the Foreign Ministry of Yemen issued a statement, stressing that Syria has the right to respond to the Israeli aggression.

Meanwhile, the armed groups led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which took control of Syria as of Sunday, have not released any statement regarding the Israeli attacks.

