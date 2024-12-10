Iran, Serbia express readiness to expand scientific, medical coop.

Zafarghandi made the remarks during a meeting with the Serbian Ambassador to Tehran, Damir Kovacevic, on Tuesday. He viewed the meeting as a valuable opportunity to expand collaborations in various fields, particularly in health, medicine, and medical sciences, according to Webda news website.

The Iranian minister said that it is essential to introduce the health systems and medical education capacities of both countries to each other in order to create opportunities for exchanging capabilities, adding, "We are working to finalize a memorandum of understanding for joint health cooperation between Iran and Serbia as soon as possible."

Kovacevic, for his part, referred to the constructive and intensive discussions at high political levels between Iran and Serbia, adding that the goal is to enhance collaboration in health and medical education, aiming to elevate these relations to a higher level.

The ambassador also pointed out the contents of the MoU, emphasized that it includes a wide range of issues such as the exchange of experiences and information, sending specialists, transferring medical equipment, sharing technological achievements, developing pharmaceuticals, enhancing health tourism, providing long-term care for patients, conducting joint research, and organizing scientific congresses.

