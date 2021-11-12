Participants in intl. health congress laud Iran’s initiatives

Chairpersons of associations of health tourism from Croatia, Germany, Poland, Tunisia, India as well as representatives of health ministries of Ghana, Niger and Iraq along with a delegation of private sectors of different countries visited first center for international support for modern businesses active in health tourism in Tehran, describing the initiative as a creative and important effort in this regard.

The 5th International Health Congress of Islamic Countries was held in Tehran on November 7-9 with the support of ministries and international organizations active in the field of health tourism.

Head of European Union Health Tourism Association noted that there is not such a health tourism center in the green continent, lauding the cooperation between Tehran Municipality and tourism players.

A Hungarian health tourism official expressed hope that Iran presents its experiences on setting up the health tourism center at international level to provide other countries with using such capabilities.

Majid Zanooi, Secretary General of the Center for Development of Health Tourism in Islamic Countries, noted that the center provides health tourism players with various services such as management consultations, networking and branding health services at international level.

Representatives from Serbia, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Turkey, Iraq, Oman, Tunisia, Niger, Ghana, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, India, Croatia, Germany, Poland, Hungary, the European Union as well as certain international organizations took part in the 5th International Health Congress of Islamic Countries, which was held at IRIB International Conference Center in Tehran.

