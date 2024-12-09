Palestinian resistance committees: The occupation of Syrian lands by the Zionist regime is a desperate attempt

According to Al-Ahd news website, the Palestinian resistance committees, while condemning the occupation of Syrian lands by the Zionist regime and the brutal attacks of this regime on the military and weapons bases of this country, considered these actions to be Zionist carnage.

Referring to the fact that the Zionist regime is the enemy of all Arabs and Muslims, regardless of their orientations, the above-mentioned militant organization emphasized that Syria and its original nation, the supporter of the Palestinian cause and the resistance against the Zionist enemy, will remain as the only enemy of the nations.

