Breakthrough in indirect Gaza ceasefire talks

The source told Al-Araby al-Jadeed on Monday that Hamas has provided an initial list of Zionist captives in Gaza to the Egyptian mediator, and the Israeli delegation is currently reviewing the names.

The source added that the parties are unprecedentedly close to achieving a serious ceasefire, with Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and the United States overseeing the negotiations.

Al-Arabi Al-Jadid reported that an Israeli delegation is expected to take part in indirect discussions on proposed terms related to the Gaza ceasefire, which includes the release of four prisoners who hold American citizenship.

The media also reported that Hamas has agreed to a 60-day transitional period during which all food, medical supplies, and fuel will be allowed into the besieged area.

Egyptian sources are optimistic about reaching an agreement within the timeframe set by US President-elect Donald Trump.

4208**9417