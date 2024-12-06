Hamas ready to show flexibility to reach ceasefire in Gaza: Official

According to Samaa news agency, Bassem Naim, an official in Hamas’ political bureau, said he was hopeful a deal to end the 14-month war was within reach.

“I believe that the next US administration, led by Donald Trump, can have a positive impact on the situation because he promised the cessation of wars in the region as part of his election campaign plan,” he said.

Naim made clear that Hamas adheres to its main demands from previous rounds of negotiations, including the implementation of a permanent ceasefire, the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, and the right of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes.

However, he hastened to add that the Palestinian resistance movement is ready to show flexibility in implementing them, including setting a timetable for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from major parts of the Gaza Strip.

Israel launched the genocidal war on Gaza on October 7 last year, after Palestinian resistance movements, led by Hamas, carried out a retaliatory operation against the occupying regime.

The war has so far killed at least 44,612 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 105,834 others.

