Qalibaf congratulates Iranian medalists at Asian-Pacific Deaf Games c’ship

In a message on Monday, Qalibaf congratulated the Iranian nation, athletes and their coaches on the victory, expressing hope that the Iranian youth will secure more wins in international competitions in future.

The Iranian sports caravan won the championship title in the 10th Asia-Pacific Deaf Games held from December 1-8 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Iranian athletes who participated in nine categories of this edition of the games with the slogan " “A Cry for Peace in Silence ", won the championship with a total of 60 medals, including 24 gold, 16 silver and 20 bronze.

This is the first crowning glory for the Iranian deaf sports caravan in Asia, which achieved the feat with closely competing with their South Koreas and Chinese counterparts from the beginning of the games, but they managed to surpass these two countries in the medal tally.

6125**4194