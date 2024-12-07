Iran reaffirms ongoing support for Syrian people, government

Foreign Minister Araghchi, who is currently in Qatar for the Doha Forum 2024, addressed the reporters on Saturday, saying, "The Doha Forum is an annual conference held in Doha, attracting a diverse group of politicians, economists, media representatives, and others, providing a valuable opportunity to discuss various issues."

The top Iranian diplomat highlighted that the Doha Forum is a good opportunity to meet with foreign ministers, adding that the meeting began with the topic of journalists who were attacked by the Zionist regime in Gaza and Lebanon.

Araghchi also mentioned, "Following this meeting, I had a very direct and candid conversation with the Turkish foreign minister and engaged in a relatively extensive discussion with the Emir of Qatar. Both conversations concentrated on the developments in Syria and how to support the Syrian people best while maintaining the territorial integrity of this Arab country."

He stated, “We are currently at a stage where everyone is exchanging views and engaging in consultations, and it is still too early to make a decision. Developments in the region are occurring rapidly, and we are witnessing a fluid situation. Naturally, we continue to support both the Syrian people and the government. This is a political campaign in which we must play a role.”

Araghchi concluded, “In Baghdad, we also held a trilateral meeting involving Iran, Iraq, and Syria, which was a new initiative. There was a strong emphasis on the need to support the Syrian government, the Syrian people, plus the territorial integrity and unity of the country, as well as to prevent it from falling into the hands of terrorist groups.”

He emphasized, “There are shared concerns among the countries in the region regarding the developments in Syria.”

3266**2050