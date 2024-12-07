Doha Forum 2024 kicks off, Iran FM attends

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani delivered a speech on Saturday to open the Forum.

Iran’s Araghchi is scheduled to meet with his counterparts, including Russian and Turkish foreign ministers, from other countries on the sidelines of the Doha Forum on December 7-8.

The Iranian top diplomat’s talks with his Turkish and Russian counterparts will be held within the framework of the Astana process which was launched in 2017 to find a political solution to the crisis in Syria. The upcoming talks are significant amid the resurgence of terrorist groups in Syria.

Iranian, Turkish FMs meet in Doha

On the sidelines of the Doha Forum, the Iranian foreign minister held talks with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on regional and bilateral issues.

The Iranian foreign minister’s trip to Doha follows his visits to Damascus, Ankara, and Baghdad for talks focusing on the ongoing developments in Syria.

Iran FM meets with Qatari Emir

On the sidelines of the Doha Forum, Araghchi held talks with the Qatari Emir on various issues, particularly the critical situation in Syria.

