Minister: Iran plans to organize cryptocurrencies not limiting them

Addressing a national event on digital currency on Saturday in Tehran, Hemmati said that Iran is moving towards managing and eliminating the adverse effects of digital currency on the economy and instead using its positive effects.

He cited the advantages and progress of digital currency as the reasons behind the decision.

Digital money is within the scope of the Central Bank of Iran authority, the minister said.

As to cryptocurrencies, he added, it is hope that they would be developed with the aim of growing assets and youth employment, helping to nullify sanctions and aligning Iran's activities with the global economy.

9376**4194