Millions of Yemenis hold pro-Gaza rallies

According to the Yemeni media report on Saturday, the people of Sana'a held a massive demonstration to support the oppressed Palestinian nation, support the resistance of Gaza, and condemn the Israeli regime's crimes.

Yemeni demonstrators praised the heroic operations of the Yemeni armed forces against US vessels, as well as the Israeli positions in the occupied territories in support of the Palestinian Cause and the Gaza resistance.

The people of Yemen also stressed readiness to fight the aggressors, as well as the usurping and criminal Zionist enemy.

In the continuation of terrorist attacks against Syria by terrorist groups with the participation of foreign forces, the people of Yemen condemned the US and the Zionist regime for hitting the Axis of Resistance, creating a rift among Muslims, and diverting public opinion from Gaza and the genocide of Palestinians by the Zionist regime.

