Iran’s Greco-Roman wrestlers crowned champions at Asia Pacific Deaf Games

In the last rounds of the competition, hosted by Malaysia, Iranian wrestlers delivered outstanding performances across multiple weight categories, further solidifying their dominance in the sport.

Mohammad Bazi (55 kg), Shahab Rahimi (67 kg), Ali Karimi Kohei (72 kg), Mohammad Javad Zeraat Pisheh (77 kg), and Erfan Najafi (97 kg) defeated their opponents in the finals to secure gold medals, cementing the team’s place at the top of the leaderboard.

Seyed Sadegh Abolvafaei (60 kg) and Mehdi Bakhshi (73 kg) fought hard but lost to their Kyrgyz and Kazakh opponents in the finals to claim silver.

Reza Esmaeili (82 kg) and Shirzad Mehki (87 kg) earned bronze after defeating their rivals in competitions for third place.

Mohammad Mousavi (130 kg) also competed for bronze but fell short in his bout against an Indian rival, finishing in fourth place.

