Malaysia’s Islamic NGO condemns France’s threat of military action against Iran

The Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations (MAPIM) has strongly condemned the recent statement made by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, threatening Iran with military action.

In response to Barrot’s warning, MAPIM expressed its strong objection in a message on April 3, 2025, stating that such a reckless and provocative stance represents a direct escalation that could plunge the Middle East into a catastrophic conflict.

The statement by the French minister that “the window of opportunity to address Iran’s nuclear program is narrow, and if the talks fail, military confrontation would be almost inevitable” is an unacceptable threat against a sovereign nation, it said. This declaration not only undermines diplomatic efforts but also echoes the imperialist aggression that has long destabilized the region, it added.

Below is the text of MAPIM’s statement:

1. Diplomatic Resolution Over Military Threats – France, as a major international player, should act responsibly by advocating for dialogue and peaceful negotiations rather than issuing war threats that can escalate global tensions. The Middle East has already suffered from relentless interventions and military conflicts fueled by Western powers.

2. Western Double Standards on Nuclear Issues – It is hypocritical for France and other Western nations to single out Iran’s nuclear program while turning a blind eye to Israel’s undeclared nuclear arsenal. If non-proliferation is truly the concern, then Israel must be held accountable under the same scrutiny.

3. Illegal and Aggressive Intervention Must Stop – The Muslim world must reject any foreign intervention aimed at undermining the sovereignty of Islamic nations. We call upon the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and all Muslim nations to stand against this blatant threat and support Iran’s right to sovereignty.

4. Western Powers Must Be Held Accountable – The history of Western interference in the Middle East has led to devastating wars, massive humanitarian crises, and instability. France’s latest rhetoric is another step towards igniting conflict rather than promoting peace. The world must reject such dangerous provocations.

MAPIM called on the international community, particularly Muslim nations, to take a firm stand against this reckless threat by France.

“We must not allow another devastating war to unfold under the pretext of nuclear concerns. The global order must prioritize peace and diplomatic engagement over military aggression,” MAPIM further noted.

