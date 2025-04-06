OIC calls for independent probe into Israeli killing of aid workers in Gaza

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has urged the establishment of an independent committee to investigate the crimes committed by the Israeli regime against aid workers in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement on Sunday, the OIC strongly condemned the Israeli regime’s attacks on relief forces in Gaza, including the Red Crescent and Civil Defense teams, who were performing their humanitarian duties.

The statement emphasized that the planned and deliberate assaults by the Israeli regime on medical personnel, humanitarian organizations, and Palestinian civilians represent a clear violation of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions.

In its statement, the OIC called for the establishment of an independent international investigative committee, under the auspices of the United Nations Security Council, to investigate this crime and all other crimes committed by the occupying regime against the Palestinian people.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation called for the prosecution of all individuals responsible for these crimes.

Elsewhere in the statement, the OIC called on all countries to adopt political, economic, and legal measures against the Israeli occupation regime to force it to accept an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire and allow humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip.

Additionally, the OIC emphasized the need for all countries to implement the directives and rulings of the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court. They urged expedited investigations into war crimes and genocide against the Palestinian people and called for the activation of international justice mechanisms to ensure that perpetrators are held accountable and that impunity is ended.

The recent killing of 15 paramedics and aid workers in Gaza was a concrete instance of war crime and a crime against humanity by Israel. Israeli forces shot paramedics in the chest and head with their hands tied. They were found buried in a mass grave dug by Israeli military bulldozers.

The aid workers disappeared on March 23 during a rescue mission in Rafah’s Tal as-Sultan neighborhood. New video evidence emerged on Saturday showing Israeli forces attacking identifiable Red Crescent ambulances – with lights flashing – and emergency medical workers and civil defense staff wearing highly reflective uniforms.

3266**4353