Foreign minister says no negotiations so far held between Iran and the U.S.

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says no rounds of negotiations have taken place so far between Iran and the United States.

Araqchi made the comment on Sunday on the sidelines of a meeting held by National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Parliament.

“We have declared our stance, we advocate for diplomacy and negotiations, but indirectly. Of course, it should be admitted that no rounds of negotiations have been held so far,” Araqchi said on the sidelines of the meeting, which he attended to brief the parliamentary committee on the latest status quo of the issue of talks with Washington.

Back in 2018, U.S. President Donald Trump, during his first term in office, launched his so-called “maximum pressure” campaign against Tehran after he withdrew Washington from the Iran nuclear deal that had been clinched three years earlier. Following his return to the White House on January 20 this year, Trump restored that campaign while expressing willingness for direct talks with Iran to make a new deal on its nuclear program. He has also threatened Iran with military action if no new deal is reached.

Amid Trump’s threats, which Iran has strongly dismissed and responded to by saying that no direct talks would take place under pressure, U.S. Senator Tom Cotton said several days ago that Trump prefers a deal with Iran like the one Libya cut with the United States in 2003.

“He would dream on,” said Foreign Minister Araqchi as he reacted to the senator’s remark.

The top diplomat also commented on a meeting French President Emmanuel Macron held with key ministers and experts on Wednesday to discuss Iran, including its nuclear program. Following the meeting chaired by Macron, France’s foreign minister warned of a potential military confrontation if a new deal cannot be reached on Iran’s nuclear program.

They have presented their own assessment, but if France takes any measure in line with potential military action against Iran, “we will consider them complicit in any action against our country,” said Araqchi.

